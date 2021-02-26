Police unable to explain disproportionate use of powers against minorities, report finds
A watchdog says that, more than 35 years after the introduction of stop and search, "no force fully understands the impact".Full Article
Police watchdog finds nationwide forces are not able to explain why powers like stop and search and and use of force are used more..