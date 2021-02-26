US Intelligence Report Singles Out Saudi Crown Prince In Khashoggi Killing

US Intelligence Report Singles Out Saudi Crown Prince In Khashoggi Killing

Eurasia Review

Published

The U.S. released a declassified intelligence report Friday that assessed that Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the grisly murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, adding it is "highly unlikely" it would have been done...

Full Article