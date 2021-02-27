The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Shamima Begum, who left Britain for Syria to join the ISIS terrorist group as a teenager, is not allowed to return and fight for her citizenship case. This is because she poses a security risk.Full Article
ISIS Bride Not Granted Return to UK to Fight for Citizenship
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shamima Begum loses legal bid to return home to appeal citizenship revocation
Bleacher Report AOL
The UK Supreme Court ruled that “ISIS bride” Shamima Begum cannot return to the United Kingdom to appeal the revocation of her..
You might like
More coverage
ISIS bride Shamima Begum not allowed to return to UK , Supreme Court rules
ISIS bride Shamima Begum had her British citizenship revoked in 2019 after she was deemed a national security risk. She fled east..
Upworthy