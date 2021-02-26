Donald Trump Jr. slams Liz Cheney, says Gov. Cuomo 'would be in jail' if GOP

Donald Trump Jr. slams Liz Cheney, says Gov. Cuomo 'would be in jail' if GOP

Upworthy

Published

Donald Trump Jr. on Friday trashed Rep. Liz Cheney and said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “would be in jail” already if he were a...

Full Article