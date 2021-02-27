Trump endorses primary opponent to Ohio Republican who voted for impeachment
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed a primary challenger running against Ohio's Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed a primary challenger running against Ohio's Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach...Full Article
Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed his former aide, Max Miller, in his primary challenge for incumbent Republican..