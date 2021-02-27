Here's who qualifies for a $1,400 stimulus payment under the American Rescue Plan
Published
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes a provision for a third stimulus check worth up to $1,400 for taxpayers and each of...Full Article
Published
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes a provision for a third stimulus check worth up to $1,400 for taxpayers and each of...Full Article
President Joe Biden celebrated the Senate's passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote.
CBS4's Madeleine Rivera reports from Capitol Hill where Congress is still debating the president's relief package.