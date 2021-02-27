Culpability And Recalibration: MBS And The Killing Of Jamal Khashoggi – OpEd

Culpability And Recalibration: MBS And The Killing Of Jamal Khashoggi – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

It was a brutal way to go, and it had the paw prints of the highest authorities.  On October 2, 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Arabian insider turned outsider, was murdered by a squad of 15 men from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.  He was dismembered and quite literally cancelled in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

This state...

Full Article