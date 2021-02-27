NBA's G League investigating after Jeremy Lin said he was called 'coronavirus' on the court
Published
Lin opened up about the racist act in a social media post. “Being an Asian American doesn’t mean we don’t experience poverty and...Full Article
Published
Lin opened up about the racist act in a social media post. “Being an Asian American doesn’t mean we don’t experience poverty and...Full Article
Lin discussed on Facebook the racism he's dealt with and the racial attacks the Asian American community is facing
The G League is investigating a claim made by Jeremy Lin that he was called "coronavirus" during a game. Lin, the former NBA guard..
Jeremy Lin is fed up with people acting like anti-Asian American racism doesn't exist -- saying he's personally experienced the..