Violence has returned to the streets of Spain after a few days of tense calm following the arrest of a rapper.Full Article
Violence returns to streets of Spain after arrest of rapper
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Peaceful Barcelona rally for jailed rapper devolves into clashes
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Several thousand took to the streets for a fifth straight day in Barcelona and elsewhere to protest against the arrest of rapper..
Violence flares in Barcelona as protests persist
Reuters Studio
Violence flares back up during protests over jailed rapper in Spain
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Fires lit and projectiles launched as riots break out in Madrid over rapper's arrest
Newsflare STUDIO
At least 14 were arrested after hundreds turned out to Madrid to protest the arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel who was taken..