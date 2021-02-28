Cuomo calls for independent review after second former aide accuses him of sexual harassment
Charlotte Bennett, 25, is the second female aide to claim the N.Y. governor sexually harassed her.Full Article
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is now being accused of sexual harassment by a second former aide, according to a report by the New York..
The New York Times reported Saturday that former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, says Cuomo harassed her last year while she was..