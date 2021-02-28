US regulators have approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID jab, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated and setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world.Full Article
'It's one and done': Single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine cleared in the US
