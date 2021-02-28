Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges
Published
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the...Full Article
The pro-democracy figures are accused of "subversion" under the controversial security legislation.
They will appear in court on March 1.