Justice Department to appeal judge's order on eviction moratorium
Published
The Justice Department said Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that found the federal government's eviction moratorium was...Full Article
Published
The Justice Department said Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that found the federal government's eviction moratorium was...Full Article
The government should not be in the business of killing its citizens.
Nevertheless, the U.S. government continues to act..
Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction..