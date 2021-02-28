Large carnivores are generally sensitive to ecosystem changes because their specialized diet and position at the top of the trophic pyramid is associated with small population sizes. This in turn leads to lower genetic diversity in top predators compared to animals lower down the food chain. Genetic diversity is very important...Full Article
A Cat Of All Trades
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Robinhood, hedge fund chiefs face irate questions at hearing
Reuters - Politics
The head of trading app Robinhood and Wall Street hedge fund managers on Thursday fielded a barrage of questions in the U.S...
-
African leopard: A cat of all trades
Science Daily
-
Game on, again: GameStop surges and no one truly knows why
SeattlePI.com