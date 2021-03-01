Golden Globes 2021 winners, updated live: I Care a Lot, The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso
Published
I Care a Lot, Jason Sudeikis, Mark Ruffalo, Jodie Foster and The Crown's Diana and Charles actors win big.Full Article
Published
I Care a Lot, Jason Sudeikis, Mark Ruffalo, Jodie Foster and The Crown's Diana and Charles actors win big.Full Article
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited to host the award show and poke fun at all the biggest names in Hollywood
Here Are the Winners of the
2021 Golden Globe Awards.
Best Motion Picture —
Musical or Comedy, 'Borat Subsequent..