Businessinsider.co.za | Archaeologists found the 'Lamborghini' of chariots preserved near Pompeii
Published
The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD covered Pompeii in volcanic ash, leaving it preserved and a famous archaeological site.Full Article
Published
The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD covered Pompeii in volcanic ash, leaving it preserved and a famous archaeological site.Full Article
The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD covered Pompeii in volcanic ash, leaving it preserved and a famous archaeological site.