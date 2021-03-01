Trump suggests Biden took 'similar' approach in Khashoggi killing
Published
Former President Trump on Sunday said that he thinks President Biden is likely weighing his reaction to the killing of U.S.-based...Full Article
Published
Former President Trump on Sunday said that he thinks President Biden is likely weighing his reaction to the killing of U.S.-based...Full Article
Last week, American President Joe Biden hit the reset button on the US’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and its arch-enemy Iran..