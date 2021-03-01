Khashoggi's fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished "without delay"
Published
“It will haunt him for his life," Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, said of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his role...Full Article
Published
“It will haunt him for his life," Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, said of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his role...Full Article
The United States reserves the right to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the future if necessary, White House..
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must be punished after an American intelligence report found that he approved the murder of Jamal..