Israel To Include Palestinian Workers In Vaccine Rollout

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoIsrael is expanding its coronavirus vaccine effort to include some Palestinians after getting backlash for excluding Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israel announced it will offer the vaccines to Palestinans with Israeli work permits. That's about 130,000 people.

Earlier, Israel agreed to provide...

