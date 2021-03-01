White House defends not sanctioning Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi
Published
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday defended the Biden administration’s decision not to penalize Saudi Arabia's crown prince...Full Article
Published
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday defended the Biden administration’s decision not to penalize Saudi Arabia's crown prince...Full Article
The United States reserves the right to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the future if necessary, White House..
What to do about Saudi Arabia and this nasty Jamal Khashoggi problem?
On Friday, the White House released a report by..