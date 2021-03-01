Israeli Court Says Converts to Non-Orthodox Judaism Can Claim Citizenship
Published
People who convert in Israel to Reform or Conservative Judaism have a right to citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled, chipping at the...Full Article
Published
People who convert in Israel to Reform or Conservative Judaism have a right to citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled, chipping at the...Full Article
After 15 years, Israel’s Supreme Court has decided non-Orthodox converts are Jewish and entitled to citizenship
Court accepts petitions by 12 people who underwent Conservative or Reform conversion in Israel, but had their requests for Israeli..