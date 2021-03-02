Nigeria school abduction: Hundreds of girls released by gunmen
A group of nearly 300 girls are released after they were abducted from their school last week.Full Article
Families anxiously wait for news after gunmen kidnap hundreds of schoolgirls in Zamfara state, latest in string of mass school..
Gunmen abducted 317 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria on Friday, police said.