Donald Trump indicates to run for 2024 presidential poll, slams Joe Biden administration
Published
Donald Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split the votes of Conservatives.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split the votes of Conservatives.Full Article
The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant..
Trump ripped through Joe Biden’s administration saying that Democrat President has the worst one month ever. This harsh critique..