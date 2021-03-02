Nigerian governor: 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed
Published
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted last week from a boarding school in the northwestern Zamfara state have been released, the state’s governor said Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted last week from a boarding school in the northwestern Zamfara state have been released, the state’s governor said Tuesday.Full Article
The girls were abducted from their boarding school by gunmen last Friday.
Gunmen have released girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, the governor..