Michigan basketball game vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: TV, time, game info
Published
The Michigan Wolverines play host to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.Full Article
Published
The Michigan Wolverines play host to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.Full Article
Homestead clinched the outright SAC title and an undefeated regular season with a win over rival Carroll on Friday night.
Homestead moves to 21-0 on the season, Leo clinches an NE8 title, and much more in the latest edition of The Locker Room.