Dramatic video shows Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano spewing ash 16,000 feet into the sky
Published
The Mount Sinabung volcano was dormant for four centuries but three eruptions in the last 11 years have killed 26 people.Full Article
Published
The Mount Sinabung volcano was dormant for four centuries but three eruptions in the last 11 years have killed 26 people.Full Article
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spewed thick clouds of volcanic ash into the sky on March 2. Footage filmed by Wirda br Sitepu shows the..
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung sends ash clouds into sky