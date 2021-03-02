From today, millions of Australians in aged care, universities, schools, pubs and restaurants will have access to a world-first surface spray that kills Covid-19 within 90 seconds.The Australian-developed disinfectant, called ViroCLEAR,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia develops surface spray that kills disease in 90 seconds
