New Orleans Catholics urged by archdiocese to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine
State public health officials push back against archdiocese's claim that fetal tissue links taint the vaccine, which the Vatican has approved.Full Article
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now in the spotlight days after the FDA grants emergency authorization as the New Orleans..
The Archdiocese of New Orleans has strongly advised Catholics to avoid use of the Covid vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson,..