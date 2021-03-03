Dolly Parton's COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Comes With A 'Jolene' Twist
“I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate,” sang the country icon, who donated $1 million toward coronavirus research last year.Full Article
Exhale, country music lovers. Dolly Parton has received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.