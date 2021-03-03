Sri Lankan Government Chooses Iranaitivu Island To Bury COVID-19 Dead

The Sri Lankan government has chosen Iranaitivu, an island off the North West Sri Lankan coast, as the sole place to bury those who had died of COVID-19 if their families want them to be buried and not cremated.
Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said here on Tuesday that it was the Experts Committee on the disposal of the...
The Sri Lankan government has chosen Iranaitivu, an island off the North West Sri Lankan coast, as the sole place to bury those who had died of COVID-19 if their families want them to be buried and not cremated.