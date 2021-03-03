Watch Dolly Parton give her coronavirus vaccine shot a 'Jolene' spin
'That didn't hurt,' said the country singer, who wore a long-sleeved top with holes in the sleeves rather than roll up her sleeve.Full Article
Country music legend Dolly Parton shared a new version of the song “Jolene” to inspire those who are eligible to get a Covid-19..