Texas governor lifts mask mandate and declares: 'It's time to open 100%'
Greg Abbott to allow businesses at full capacity from next week, as Democrats condemn ‘crazy’ decision amid Covid surge warningFull Article
President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered U.S. states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children could return..
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the “statewide announcement” Tuesday afternoon that it's time to open Texas 100%.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he's lifting the mask mandate in Texas, even as health officials warn not to ease safety..