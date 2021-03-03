At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts US-led coalition troops today, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.The rockets struck Ain al-Asad...Full Article
Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops: Official
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden’s Foreign Policies Are Trump’s Foreign Policies – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Biden’s foreign policies are putting Democratic Party lipstick onto the Republican Party’s pig. That’s his ‘change’, on..