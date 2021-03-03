6 Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist and insensitive images
Published
Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement on...Full Article
Published
Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement on...Full Article
Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to their depictions of minorities, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday,..
Six Dr. Seuss books will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.