The reckoning with Dr. Seuss' racist imagery has been years in the making
Published
Critics are condemning a decision to no longer publish six Dr. Seuss books, but experts say a reckoning with his racist works is long overdue.Full Article
Published
Critics are condemning a decision to no longer publish six Dr. Seuss books, but experts say a reckoning with his racist works is long overdue.Full Article
BOSTON (AP) — Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo”..