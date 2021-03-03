House Oversight Committee subpoenas Trump's accounting firm Mazars again
Published
The House Oversight Committee has issued a new subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA for a wide swath of records related to former...Full Article
Published
The House Oversight Committee has issued a new subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA for a wide swath of records related to former...Full Article
The House Oversight and Reform Committee has reissued a subpoena for former President Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA,..