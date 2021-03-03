Myanmar security forces dramatically escalated their crackdown on protests against last month's coup, killing at least 33 protesters Wednesday in several cities, according to accounts on social media and local news reports compiled...Full Article
Reports Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protesters
