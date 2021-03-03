Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the US Capitol this week, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building to try...Full Article
US Capitol: Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
