The White House warned that the US may consider a military response to the rocket attack that hit an airbase in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed. A US contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into...Full Article
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iraq Military Base Used By U.S. Hit By Rockets
CBS4 Miami
At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts about 2,000 U.S. troops on Wednesday.
You might like
More coverage
Delusions Of Self-Defense: Biden Bombs Syria – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Every power worth its portion of salt in the Levant these days seems to be doing it. On February 25, President Joe Biden ordered..