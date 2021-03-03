38 people killed in Myanmar's deadliest day of protest, says UN envoy
At least 38 people were killed at pro-democracy protests in Myanmar on Wednesday, the UN's Special Envoy to the country told a briefing...Full Article
Security forces in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s military coup, with at least 38 people..
Anti-coup protesters were seen fleeing as police in Yangon, Myanmar, fired tear gas and water cannon.