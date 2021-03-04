Source - Giants release WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo in cost-cutting moves
Wide receiver Golden Tate has been released by the New York Giants in a cost-cutting move, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.Full Article
The moves will save Big BlueÂ a combined $8.4 million against the still-not-finalized 2021 salary cap.Â
