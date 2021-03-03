Watch VideoThere are startling new revelations about why the National Guard took so long to get to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, told senators he had members of the Guard waiting on a bus on standby for hours while he waited for approval from the secretary of...Full Article
Head Of D.C. National Guard Says He Had To Wait Hours To Deploy Jan. 6
