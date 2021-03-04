Liza Scott, 7, started a lemonade stand at her mom's bakery last summer so she could buy some frills like toys and sequined high-heeled shoes. The bouncy little girl is still in business months later, yet the money is going toward...Full Article
7-year-old American girl helps to fund her own brain surgery
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WEB EXTRA: 7-Year-Old Raises Money For Her Own Brain Surgeries With Lemonade Stand
CBS4 Miami
A 7-year-old girl in Alabama started selling lemonade to raise money for her much-needed brain surgeries. She raised hundreds of..
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
6am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
ae;oigha;hija;igja;hija
5am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
THURS 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY