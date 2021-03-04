SpaceX Starship SN10 prototype sticks landing, then explodes
The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.Full Article
SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked to have performed a perfect touchdown on March 3 before exploding with so much force that it..
SpaceX’s Starship prototype, the SN10, successfully landed for the first time during a test flight. Minutes later the rocket..