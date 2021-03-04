Buckingham Palace investigates Meghan Markle bullying allegations ahead of Oprah interview

In a report by U.K.'s The Times newspaper, Meghan Markle is facing allegations of bullying staff at the royal household during her time at Kensington Palace. Buckingham Palace says they will investigate the allegations. Elizabeth Palmer speaks with Sunday Times Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah as a new promo clip from Markle's interview with Oprah claims Buckingham Palace is “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.