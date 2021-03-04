A Trump may be on the ballot next year — but not Donald Trump.The former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat being vacated by Republican Richard Burr. While many in the state are skeptical...Full Article
Lara Trump eyes run at North Carolina Senate seat
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lara Trump to Newsmax TV: 'Nothing Official Yet' on Senate Run
The past five years of attacks on President Donald Trump have taken a toll on the family, but daughter-in-law Lara Trump told..
Newsmax