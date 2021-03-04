Dallas police officer arrested and charged in connection with two 2017 murders
Published
"The motive for these murders is unknown at this time," the Dallas police chief said announcing the arrest of Officer Bryan Riser.Full Article
Published
"The motive for these murders is unknown at this time," the Dallas police chief said announcing the arrest of Officer Bryan Riser.Full Article
A Dallas police officer has been arrested in connection with two murders in 2017. Another man confessed to kidnapping and murdering..