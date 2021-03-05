In COVID-19 Fight, Free Speech Becomes Collateral Damage â€“ Analysis

In trying to control the pandemic narrative, governments in the region have turned to draconian tools, muzzling media, arresting critics and bombarding social media giants with requests to take down posts and shut down accounts.
At first, journalist Tugay Can had no idea why he had been taken in for police questioning on March...
In trying to control the pandemic narrative, governments in the region have turned to draconian tools, muzzling media, arresting critics and bombarding social media giants with requests to take down posts and shut down accounts.