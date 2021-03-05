Georgia Election Case Against Trump Enters New Chapter

Watch VideoThe Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump entered a new chapter Thursday with local prosecutors able to present their case to a grand jury.
"So look," said former President Trump. "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because...
Watch VideoThe Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump entered a new chapter Thursday with local prosecutors able to present their case to a grand jury.