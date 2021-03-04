Senate To Vote On COVID Bill After Reading All 600 Pages Aloud

Watch VideoOne of the most expensive bills in American history — inching closer to passage in Congress. Debate and a vote, stalled in the Senate, after Republican Sen. Ron Johnson demanded all 600 pages of the bill to be read aloud.
The nearly $2 trillion Senate package will not include a higher minimum wage and will limit...
Watch VideoOne of the most expensive bills in American history — inching closer to passage in Congress. Debate and a vote, stalled in the Senate, after Republican Sen. Ron Johnson demanded all 600 pages of the bill to be read aloud.